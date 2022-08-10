Man found stabbed to death in Studio City

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 11 Digital Team
The body was discovered about 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LOS ANGELES - A man’s deadly stabbing prompted a homicide investigation in Studio City early Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The victim’s body was discovered just before 3:50 a.m. LAPD officials said he was found stabbed to death near the path of the Los Angeles River at the intersection of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Valleyheart Drive.

Officials have not released the name of the victim and no further information was immediately available. 
 