Man found shot to death in Long Beach

An investigation was underway after a man was found shot to death in Long Beach late Sunday night.

Officers with the Long Beach Police Department were called to the 200 block of West 67th Way, located off Long Beach Boulevard, just before 11:50 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

SUGGESTED: Long Beach woman charged with terrorizing neighbors with racist rants, death threats

The name of the victim has not been released and a description of the suspect was not available.

The investigation is ongoing.

