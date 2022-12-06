Man found shot to death in Huntington Beach

An investigation is underway in Huntington Beach after a man was found shot to death Monday night.

According to authorities, officers responded to a home on Tasman Drive around 8 p.m. after receiving reports of possible gunshots that were heard.

Police found the man with gunshot wounds at the scene, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

Information on a suspect or motive was not immediately available.

Authorities said based on a preliminary investigation that there is no threat to the public and that this was an isolated incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.