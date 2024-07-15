Man found shot to death in Industry

Image 1 of 2 ▼

An investigation is underway in Industry Monday after a man was found shot to death.

The man's body was discovered around 9 a.m. in the area near 18600 Gale Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He suffered apparent gunshot wounds to his upper torso, authorities said. His identity was not immediately available.

A person of interest was detained by deputies. Authorities said he is a former employee of the business where the victim was employed and working during the incident.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.