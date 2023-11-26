Man found shot dead in Westmont alleyway

article

A man was found shot dead in an alleyway in the Westmont area of South Los Angeles Sunday morning and police are investigating.

Police said a person on their way to work Sunday morning saw a man sitting on a couch near the area of 110th Street and Vermont Avenue. When they approached the man, they found he was dead, and had a gunshot wound in his head, according to Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Keith Green.

That person then called 911 around 7 a.m., and Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. It wasn't immediately clear how long the man had been dead in the alleyway.

Green said that the man was approximately 35 years old.

The LAPD is still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information was asked to call investigators at 323-786-5100.

City News Service contributed to this report.