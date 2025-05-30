Theft suspect collapses, dies in Glendale Home Depot parking lot

article

The Brief A man died after a medical emergency in a Home Depot parking lot in Glendale on Thursday morning. He had reportedly been involved in a theft inside the store just before collapsing. Police do not suspect foul play, and the investigation is ongoing.



A man suspected of theft at a Glendale Home Depot died after experiencing a medical emergency in the parking lot Friday morning, according to police.

What we know:

Officers were called to the Home Depot at 5040 San Fernando Road just after 9 a.m.

At the scene, officers found a man who had reportedly been removed from a vehicle by its driver and a good Samaritan after showing signs of a medical emergency.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed the man who died had gone into the Home Depot and was involved in a theft before experiencing a medical emergency and collapsing.

A second man, who had been driving that getaway car, left the scene before police arrived.

Authorities do not suspect foul play.

What we don't know:

The identity of the theft suspect was not released.

Authorities did not release a description of the second suspect or say if there is an active search for that person.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-3987.