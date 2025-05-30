Theft suspect collapses, dies in Glendale Home Depot parking lot
GLENDALE, Calif. - A man suspected of theft at a Glendale Home Depot died after experiencing a medical emergency in the parking lot Friday morning, according to police.
What we know:
Officers were called to the Home Depot at 5040 San Fernando Road just after 9 a.m.
At the scene, officers found a man who had reportedly been removed from a vehicle by its driver and a good Samaritan after showing signs of a medical emergency.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation revealed the man who died had gone into the Home Depot and was involved in a theft before experiencing a medical emergency and collapsing.
A second man, who had been driving that getaway car, left the scene before police arrived.
Authorities do not suspect foul play.
What we don't know:
The identity of the theft suspect was not released.
Authorities did not release a description of the second suspect or say if there is an active search for that person.
What's next:
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-3987.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Glendale Police Department