Man with DUI warrant gets arrested for other DUI in Hesperia, with a drunk teen in his car

A man with an outstanding DUI warrant was arrested for a separate DUI after a police chase in San Bernardino County earlier this week, officials said.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on July 9. Deputies with the Hesperia Police Department were called out to the 157000 block of Main Street, after they got reports that a man was holding a weapon in a parking lot.

When deputies got there, they watched a teen get into the man's vehicle. When they approached the driver, later identified as 33-year-old Juan Carrera Suarez, they told him to drop the weapon and get out of the car. Instead, police said Suarez threw the car into reverse, slammed into a patrol car and then took off.

Deputies chased him for about 10 miles before they said Suarez got out of the car with the weapon, then dropped the weapon and got back in the car and took off again.

Eventually, though, Suarez stopped. Deputies determined both Suarez and his teenage passenger, just 16, were under the influence. Deputies released the teen to his parents, and arrested Suarez on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon of a police officer, child abuse, evading a police officer, driving the wrong way, and DUI. When deputies booked Suarez, they discovered that he had an outstanding warrant for a separate DUI.

After the chase, deputies determined the weapon Suarez was accused of carrying was an airsoft gun.

It wasn't immediately clear how Suarez and the teen knew each other.

Deputies are still investigating this case. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at 760-947-1500.