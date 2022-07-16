Man driving stolen car found hiding under vehicle after Highland foot chase

A man driving a stolen car was arrested after leading San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies on a foot chase through a Highland neighborhood, according to the department.

Sattar Armstrong, 40, of San Bernardino was arrested Friday for being in possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting a peace officer, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Around 11:30 p.m. on July 15, a deputy pulled over a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Redlands. Armstrong ran from the car, according to deputies, and jumped several fences across backyards through the neighborhood.

Armstrong had briefly gotten away from deputies, but with help from the department helicopter and tips from locals who'd seen Armstrong run through the area, officials were able to find him hiding under a vehicle nearby.

Armstrong was booked at the Central Detention Center. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Highland Station at 909-884-0156.t