Man dragged 25-feet after being run over by van in LA; hit-and-run driver sought

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a hit-and-run driver who ran over a man, dragging him 25-feet.

The incident, which occurred August 27, just before 9 p.m., was captured on surveillance video.

According to police, the victim, Luis Lopez, was riding an electric scooter on Fickett Street, near Boulder Street, when he lost his balance and fell to the ground. While he laid on the ground unconscious, a white van ran over Lopez and dragged him approximately 25-feet before being dislodged. The driver of the van fled without stopping.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white Ford Econoline van.

Lopez was taken to the hospital with severe injuries. He was listed in stable condition and is expected to recover.

Police are searching for the suspect responsible; a $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Juan Campos, Central Traffic Detectives, at (213) 833-3713, or email him at 31480@lapd.online, or contact the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at (213) 833-3746. You can remain anonymous by calling LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.