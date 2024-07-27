Man dies on Metro tracks in North Hollywood; not hit by train

article

A man died Saturday on Metro Red Line tracks in a tunnel between Universal City and North Hollywood and it does not appear he was hit by a train.

Officers were called to the 5300 block of Lankershim Boulevard, south of Chandler Boulevard, at 2:51 p.m. Saturday and requested an ambulance for a person on the tracks who was unconscious and not breathing, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service.

A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no indication that one of the electric-powered trains struck the man, but Im said, "He was in a place where he should not be."

The Los Angeles Fire Department had reported the dead man was in the 3900 block of Lankershim Boulevard at 3:37 p.m.

FOX11 reported that the man was trying to evade officers, ran onto the track and was electrocuted.

Im could not confirm that reporting. An investigation was underway.