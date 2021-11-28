Man dies after standoff shuts down busy Beverly Hills intersection

A motorist found unresponsive after a more than five-hour standoff with police at a busy Beverly Hills intersection was later pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said Sunday.

At approximately 6:08 p.m. Saturday, police received several calls of a van causing a traffic hazard in the area of Wilshire Boulevard and Linden Drive, according to Lt. Giovanni Trejo of the Beverly Hills Police Department.

"Arriving police units located a van blocking the eastbound lanes of Wilshire Blvd at Linden Drive," Trejo said. "Police officers attempted to communicate with the driver at which time he drove off eastbound on Wilshire Blvd. with police units following closely behind."

The van ran a red light at Wilshire Boulevard and Rodeo Road, coming to an abrupt stop within the intersection, he said. The motorist momentarily exited the vehicle and quickly re-entered it after seeing police units behind him.

"The driver then made clear attempts to secrete himself inside the van by placing aluminum foil and other items on the windows," Trejo said.

Officers made several unsuccessful attempts to contact the man. A SWAT unit arrived on scene and also made several failed attempts to communicate with the driver. A drone was also used in the standoff.

"After a long unsuccessful period to communicate, SWAT officers entered the van and located an unresponsive lone male," Trejo said. "The male was treated by Beverly Hills Fire Department paramedics and later declared deceased at the scene."

Wilshire Boulevard was closed between Beverly Boulevard and Camden Drive during the standoff.

