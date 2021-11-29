Man dies after massive oak tree falls onto Encino home

A 60-year-old man was killed when a large tree fell into a two-story house in Encino, authorities said Monday.

Three residents of the home escaped safely after the tree toppled onto the house at 5006 N. Odessa Avenue., located near Hayvenhurst Ave. and the 101 Freeway, at 11:14 p.m., said Los Angeles Fire Department Firefighter Nicholas Prange.

Heavy rescue and urban search and rescue teams were summoned to the scene to free the fourth resident who was determined to have died, Prange said.

Those teams continued to work to free the body for the coroner, he said. The Mayor's Crisis Response Team was responding to the incident at the house.

The victim was in the bedroom when the tree fell inside, Capt. Cody Weireter told reporters at the scene.

