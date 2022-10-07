Man attacked with a scooter in Highland Park

A man was attacked by a group of minors and was assaulted with a scooter in Highland Park, reportedly over a case of beer, authorities said.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the attack was reported just before 8 p.m. Thursday outside Tony’s Market near the intersection of Figueroa Street and E Avenue 40.

The LAPD said three male juveniles, possibly teens, used a scooter to attack the victim before witnesses said the suspects ran off with the case of beer the victim was holding. The ran away from the scene going eastbound on Figueroa St. and left the scooter behind.

Video taken from a bystander shows some of the aftermath of the attack, and shows the victim left bloodied along the sidewalk.

Bystanders rushed in to help the victim before paramedics arrived. He was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

No further information was released by authorities.