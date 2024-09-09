Man accused of stabbing partner to death in Costa Mesa

A man was arrested Sunday in connection with the stabbing death of his partner in Costa Mesa, according to police.

Officers responded to the couple's apartment in the 500 block of Victoria Street around 8 p.m., police said.

The woman, 29-year-old Denise Avila, suffered several stab wounds. She died at the scene.

The suspect, 28-year-old Martin Laragarcia, was identified as Avila's live-in partner. He was seen driving away from the scene before police arrived, but was arrested hours later when he returned to the apartment.

Detectives believe they have located the weapon used in the homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to please contact Detective Eloisa Peralta at 714-754-5039.