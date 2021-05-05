Man arrested in West Covina after leading deputies on a pursuit in suspected stolen vehicle

Police were in pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle that started in the La Puente area and ended in West Covina, authorities said Wednesday afternoon.

A man was taken into custody in the West Covina area after leading sheriff's deputies on a pursuit through several cities.

Deputies began following the man, who was driving recklessly and on the wrong side of the road at times.

Deputies performed a PIT maneuver on the suspect's car as he was driving on Amar Road at about 2:45 p.m. and quickly took him into custody.

His name was not immediately released.

City News Service contributed to this report