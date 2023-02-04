Suspect arrested in shooting of 15-year-old girl near Vallejo high school, police say

A man has been arrested in the shooting of a 15-year-old girl Tuesday near Vallejo High School.

Leon Arreguin was taken into custody Friday for opening fire at a passing car near the school but hitting the girl instead, police said.

She suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Students had already been dismissed from school at the time of the shooting, officials said.

Arreguin was charged with assault with a firearm, illegal firearm discharge, and inflicting injury on a child, authorities said.

Police did not give an update on the girl's condition.