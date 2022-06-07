2 alleged gang members linked to ghost gun manufacturing arrested in San Bernardino

San Bernardino police arrested two suspects they say are associated with a local street gang after evidence linked both to narcotic sales.

According to police, a search warrant was issued for a home in Rialto. During that search, officers located one suspect, Kevin Scherling, in the process of making ghost guns. Also in the home were 3D printers, 12 handguns, 3 suppressers, 17 magazines, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and over a pound of methamphetamine, among other items.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo: San Bernardino PD

During a traffic stop, a second suspect, Romeo Duro, was arrested with a loaded ghost gun and suspected fentanyl on his person.

Both suspects were arrested and booked into a local jail facility, authorities said.