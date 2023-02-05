Man arrested for allegedly having gun at kid's soccer tournament

A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly bringing a gun to a park where a soccer tournament was being held for children aged 8 to 12 years old.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Marina del Rey station received a call at 10:20 a.m. about a man possibly armed at the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area at 4100 S. La Cienega Blvd., according to a watch commander. The officials added that law enforcement personnel were still at the scene early Sunday afternoon.

No injuries were reported.

Officials from the Sheriff's Information Bureau and the sheriff's Parks Bureau had no further immediate details.