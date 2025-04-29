Man arrested for 2022 murder of teen in Apple Valley

Homicide detectives have identified and arrested a suspect in the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Apple Valley in 2022.

What we know:

The incident happened on Oct. 18, 2022 in a dirt field on Navajo Road, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The victim, Robert Schmidt Jr., was found stabbed to death and died at the scene.

Three years later on April 28, 2025, Antonio Rodriguez, was arrested for murder and is currently being held without bail.

What we don't know:

The motive is under investigation.

What's next:

Authorities are seeking additional information related to this case. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Jacob Rollins with the Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, at (909) 890-4904. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call We-Tip at 1-800-78CRIME or visit www.wetip.com .