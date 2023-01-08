Man airlifted out of Griffith Park after falling, suffering 'traumatic injuries'

A man in his 20s had to be airlifted out of Griffith Park Sunday after he suffered "traumatic injuries" during a fall, according to officials.

The Los Angeles Fire Department received a 911 call just after 3 p.m. Sunday, for reports of a person injured.

LAFD had to use its Air Ops team to lower a medic to meet the man. The main was then hoisted out of the park and transported to the hospital.

No other information was immediately available.