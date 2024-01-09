Man accused of string of sexual batteries in Long Beach

article

A man accused of multiple sexual battery incidents in Long Beach has been arrested, and authorities believe there may be more victims.

According to police, 56-year-old Charles Larry Matthews allegedly committed the first sexual battery against a woman on Jan. 4 around 12:25 p.m. near Molino Avenue and Anaheim.

Two days later on Jan. 6, Matthews allegedly committed the same crime against a teenage girl around 1:45 p.m. near Atlantic Avenue and Broadway. About 15 minutes later, another sexual battery was reported by a woman near Alamitos Avenue and Broadway.

Matthews was booked for two counts of sexual battery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sex Crimes Detective R. Jahangiri at (562) 570-7354.Anonymous tips may be submitted through "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).