Man accused of sexual assault, punching elderly woman at grocery store: LAPD
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a suspect involved in an alleged sexual assault at a grocery store near USC.
What we know:
According to police, the incident happened on Aug. 25, 2024. A 32-year-old woman reported being sexually assaulted while shopping at a grocery store on South Vermont Avenue.
The woman told police the suspect followed her throughout the store, grabbed her inappropriately, and then punched an elderly woman before fleeing in a white sedan with a black hood and spoiler.
Photo courtesy LAPD
The suspect is described as a man approximately 30 years old, with black hair, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighing 230 pounds. He was wearing thick glasses and a burgundy windbreaker with a "Wake & Bake" logo.
Detectives have released photos of the suspect, believing there may be additional victims due to his behavior.
What they're saying:
"The residents of Los Angeles, our friends and family members, should be free from this behavior," said Detective Robert Smey, a Southwest Division Sexual Assault Investigator. "I encourage anyone with information about the suspect’s identification to come forward."
What you can do:
Anyone with information should contact LAPD’s Southwest Division Sexual Assault Detectives at 323-290-2976 or use the anonymous tip line at 1-800-222-TIPS.
What's next:
Authorities are focused on identifying the suspect and locating any additional victims.
They encourage the public to come forward with information that could assist in the investigation.
The Source: Information for this story is from a press release published by the Los Angeles Police Department on March 25, 2025.