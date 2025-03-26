Man accused of sexual assault, punching elderly woman at grocery store: LAPD

The Brief The LAPD is seeking to identify a suspect involved in a sexual assault at a grocery store on South Vermont Avenue on August 25, 2024. Detectives have released photos of the suspect, believing there may be more unreported victims. The suspect is described as a man with black hair, approximately 30 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighing 230 pounds.



Authorities are searching for a suspect involved in an alleged sexual assault at a grocery store near USC.

What we know:

According to police, the incident happened on Aug. 25, 2024. A 32-year-old woman reported being sexually assaulted while shopping at a grocery store on South Vermont Avenue.

The woman told police the suspect followed her throughout the store, grabbed her inappropriately, and then punched an elderly woman before fleeing in a white sedan with a black hood and spoiler.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo courtesy LAPD

The suspect is described as a man approximately 30 years old, with black hair, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighing 230 pounds. He was wearing thick glasses and a burgundy windbreaker with a "Wake & Bake" logo.

Detectives have released photos of the suspect, believing there may be additional victims due to his behavior.

What they're saying:

"The residents of Los Angeles, our friends and family members, should be free from this behavior," said Detective Robert Smey, a Southwest Division Sexual Assault Investigator. "I encourage anyone with information about the suspect’s identification to come forward."

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact LAPD’s Southwest Division Sexual Assault Detectives at 323-290-2976 or use the anonymous tip line at 1-800-222-TIPS.

What's next:

Authorities are focused on identifying the suspect and locating any additional victims.

They encourage the public to come forward with information that could assist in the investigation.