Man accused of trying to steal Legos worth $1,714

A man was arrested in Upland after he allegedly tried to steal $1,714-worth of Legos from Target Tuesday night.

According to police, 22-year-old Ever Macias tried to run away when he was contacted by police but was quickly taken into custody.

Macias was arrested for felony theft and resisting. Police said he is also being investigated for similar thefts in other cities and counties.

No further information was immediately available.