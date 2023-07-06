Man accused of sexual assault in Westchester

article

A man has been arrested in connection with at least two sexual assaults of girls - and authorities believe there may be more victims.

The suspect, 29-year-old Peter Avraham Shure, convinced the two girls to go to his house in Los Angeles' Westchester neighborhood where he allegedly sexually assaulted them.

Shure was arrested on two counts of rape and one count of lewd acts against a child ages 13 and under.

He has since been released on $320,000 bail.

Detectives are asking anyone who may be a victim or has additional information regarding Peter Shure to contact Juvenile Division detectives at 213-486-0570. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).