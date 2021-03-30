Man accused of inappropriately touching several children across San Bernardino County

article

A man is accused of inappropriately touching several different children in San Bernardino County.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department responded to a call in the 6200 block of Haven Avenue after a woman told deputies 19-year-old Richard Gonzalez inappropriately touched the woman's daughter while the little girl was out playing with the other kids.

During the investigation, a second woman told deputies Gonzalez had inappropriately touched the woman's daughter while the little girl was playing hide-and-seek outside. Deputies also learned later on in the investigation that Gonzalez exposed himself to a young girl "numerous times while she would sit out on the balcony in the evenings." Gonzalez is also accused of chasing and tickling the third girl, deputies said.

Gonzalez was arrested on Monday and was issued a $55,000 bail.

Deputies believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information on Gonzalez or know of anyone targeted by the suspect is asked to call 909-477-2800.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.