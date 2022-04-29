Man accused of burglarizing Hollywood apartment building at least twice

Los Angeles police investigators sought the public’s help identifying the man suspected in multiple burglaries at the same apartment complex in the Hollywood area.

On April 3, officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said a suspect entered an apartment while the residents were sleeping inside. He is accused of stealing their property, including the victims’ credit cards that have been at several stores across Los Angeles.

Images of the suspect were captured by a doorbell camera in the building.

The suspect then returned to the same apartment building on April 27 and attempted to enter another apartment. According to investigators, one of the previous victims recognized him and confronted him. The victim then left, however, the investigation reveals he burglarized a different unit two days earlier.

A detailed description of the suspect was not available.

LAPD detectives believe the suspect is often seen around 54th Street and Crenshaw Boulevard, as well as Slauson and Western avenues.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the LAPD.

