Man accused of killing dog during burglary in West Hollywood arrested

The Brief A suspect has been arrested in connection with a West Hollywood burglary where a dog was killed. Anmol Bhatia, 27, was booked on charges including burglary, vandalism, and animal cruelty. The suspect was a friend of the victim, and police have not released details on how he was located.



The man accused of killing an elderly man's dog during a burglaryin West Hollywood has been arrested, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

What we know:

Police arrested 27-year-old Anmol Bhatia on Sunday, Sept. 21 in Beverly Hills.

Anmol Bhatia / Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

He was booked at the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station for burglary, vandalism, and animal cruelty.

What we don't know:

Officials did not release details about how Bhatia was located or what led to his arrest.

The backstory:

Officials said deputies were called to an apartment building in the 1200 block of Harper Avenue, near Santa Monica and Sweetzer avenues in West Hollywood, around 11:36 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4.

Video of the incident released by the LASD shows a man entering a home without permission. Once inside the unit, Bhatia allegedly abused the victim's dog until it became unresponsive.

Investigators said Bhatia was a friend of the dog's owner, but the two had a falling out.

"Brutally stomped and kicked this dog, resulting in the dog’s untimely death. Then he stole a backpack with my victim’s wallet containing his license, some miscellaneous credit cards, some cash, damaged a large big screen TV, then exited the apartment and fled out of view," said Detective David Cusiter with the sheriff's department.