Man accused of killing dog during burglary in West Hollywood arrested
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - The man accused of killing an elderly man's dog during a burglaryin West Hollywood has been arrested, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
What we know:
Police arrested 27-year-old Anmol Bhatia on Sunday, Sept. 21 in Beverly Hills.
Anmol Bhatia / Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
He was booked at the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station for burglary, vandalism, and animal cruelty.
What we don't know:
Officials did not release details about how Bhatia was located or what led to his arrest.
The backstory:
Officials said deputies were called to an apartment building in the 1200 block of Harper Avenue, near Santa Monica and Sweetzer avenues in West Hollywood, around 11:36 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Person of interest sought after dog found dead in West Hollywood burglary
Video of the incident released by the LASD shows a man entering a home without permission. Once inside the unit, Bhatia allegedly abused the victim's dog until it became unresponsive.
Investigators said Bhatia was a friend of the dog's owner, but the two had a falling out.
"Brutally stomped and kicked this dog, resulting in the dog’s untimely death. Then he stole a backpack with my victim’s wallet containing his license, some miscellaneous credit cards, some cash, damaged a large big screen TV, then exited the apartment and fled out of view," said Detective David Cusiter with the sheriff's department.
The Source: Information for this story is directly sourced from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Details of the arrest, the suspect's identity, and the specific charges were provided by the department, as were the details of the initial incident and a quote from Detective David Cusiter. This report is based entirely on official statements and information released by law enforcement.