City Council decides fate of Malibu Triathlon

Good news - this year's Malibu Triathlon will go on as planned this weekend.

This comes after City Council approved the necessary permits early Tuesday morning allowing the annual event, now in its 38th year, to proceed.

The race was in jeopardy following discovery of endangered fish along the bike route.

The event's traditional course utilizes the Busch Drive undercrossing at Zuma Beach, which has been flooded due to recent heavy rains. Typically, cyclists would go through that Zuma Beach underpass, but it has been closed since March.

Also in that creek is an endangered native California fish, protected under the Endangered Species Act.

In years past, temporary ramps have been built over the underpass. However, that won't be possible this time around as the water now has become the habitat for the endangered fish.

As a result, event organizers were forced to find an alternate route for the race. However, apparently the organizers submitted the final alternate route proposal too late.

City Council met Monday into the early morning hours Tuesday and approved the necessary permits giving the triathlon the green light to proceed.

At least 5,000 athletes are expected to participate in the event, which raises money for cancer research at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

The triathlon takes place Sept. 30 to Oct. 1.

Event organizers released the following statement in response to the City Council's decision:

"We would like to thank Malibu City Council for working with us to ensure this weekend’s 38th edition of the Malibu Triathlon can proceed as planned. We are fully focused on delivering an enjoyable and life changing experience for so many athletes while also generating significant funds for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA). We are proud to announce that we have already reached the $1 million fundraising mark for CHLA in 2023. This is an incredible achievement of which we are very proud and we hope to raise even more funds in the days, weeks and years to come."

Good luck to our very own Elex Michaelson and Sandra Endo, who will be participating!