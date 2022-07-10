Expand / Collapse search

Malibu pickaxe vandal arrested: LASD

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Malibu
Tips from the public led to the suspect's capture, police said.

LOS ANGELES - A man caught on camera armed with a pickaxe and accused of several vandalism incidents in Malibu has been arrested. 

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the suspect - identified as Thomas Aaron Brothers - was arrested Friday in Santa Monica after authorities received a tip from a victim regarding his whereabouts. 

Brothers is suspected of using a pickaxe to damage numerous vehicles, residential front doors, and cameras in Malibu over a 72-hour period. 

No other information was immediately available. 