Malibu pickaxe vandal arrested: LASD

A man caught on camera armed with a pickaxe and accused of several vandalism incidents in Malibu has been arrested.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the suspect - identified as Thomas Aaron Brothers - was arrested Friday in Santa Monica after authorities received a tip from a victim regarding his whereabouts.

Brothers is suspected of using a pickaxe to damage numerous vehicles, residential front doors, and cameras in Malibu over a 72-hour period.

No other information was immediately available.