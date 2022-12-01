Man's body found in Malibu; homicide investigation underway

article

Authorities are investigating after a man's body was discovered on the side of the road in the hills of Malibu.

The body was discovered about 7:40 a.m. in the 33000 block of Mulholland Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff's department said they are investigating this as a homicide but did not provide further details.

The man's cause of death or identity was not immediately available.

A man's body was discovered near the 33000 block of Mulholland Highway in Malibu. (FOX 11)

A section of Mulholland Highway was closed in the area while the investigation was conducted.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information was urged to call the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station.