Senior prank at Malibu High School leaves trail of damage

article

A senior prank at Malibu High School could cost the district tens of thousands of dollars.

According to Superintendent Dr. Antonio Shelton, overnight a group of roughly 40 current seniors and former students vandalized parts of the campus.

Some of the damage done includes super-gluing 20 classrooms, making them inaccessible, tables and seats were broken, explicit messages and images were spray-painted, clocks were pulled and damaged, and a golf cart was pushed down the stairs.

School officials estimate the damage to be in the tens of thousands of dollars. Campus video cameras show the incident occurred between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Tuesday night.

What they're saying:

"This behavior is completely unacceptable and negatively impacts the entire Malibu community. We expect our students to act as responsible members of our community, including in the week leading up to graduation. We understand that incidents like this can be concerning for all parents, and we want to assure you that the safety and health of every student is our absolute top priority. We are taking this matter extremely seriously. Our District is committed to fostering a safe and secure learning environment, and we are continuously reviewing and enhancing our school security measures to prevent such incidents and ensure the protection of our campuses and, most importantly, our students and staff. Unfortunately, senior vandalism has occurred for more than 15 years at MHS. This is not a rite of passage. This is a crime that has consequences to all involved. It will not be tolerated." Dr. Shelton wrote in a statement.

What's next:

The Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station called it a "senior prank gone awry" and are investigating the matter. No suspects have been arrested at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to report it to the MHS administration, the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at 818-878-1808, or anonymously through the community tip line.

Dr. Shelton also urged parents to talk to their kids about their whereabouts last night.