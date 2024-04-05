Major emergency fire erupts in downtown LA

Los Angeles City firefighters were working to knock down a major emergency fire that erupted at a commercial building in the Fashion District in downtown Los Angeles on Friday morning.

Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said the fire was reported around 5:10 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Main Street.

The LAFD declared the blaze a major emergency fire around 7 a.m., which is essentially the top tier of emergencies for the department.

Thick smoke could be seen for miles as the fire hit new pockets of fuel. The owner said the business was a wholesale t-shirt manufacturing and distribution company.

"We have approximately 120 firefighters on scene. They tried to do an aggressive interior attack initially, but due to the amount of material in the inside, we went to a defensive posture. We backed off a couple of times but obviously, there’s still a lot of material in the inside," said David Ortiz, LAFD’s Public Information Officer.

He added firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings.

No injuries were reported to firefighters or civilians.

The firefight remains active and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.