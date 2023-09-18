Black bear spotted at Disney World's Magic Kingdom, forces more than a dozen rides to close: FWC

Stream FOX 35 News:

A black bear was reportedly stuck in a tree at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom Monday morning, forcing more than a dozen attractions and rides to temporarily close.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) told FOX 35 that it was aware of a black bear reported in a tree at the Magic Kingdom and that biologists with its bear management program and law enforcement officers were on scene.

"In most cases, it is best for bears to be given space and to move along on their own, but given this situation, staff are working on capturing and relocating the bear."

FOX 35 has reached out to Disney and Walt Disney World for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

While it's not unusual for an attraction or ride to go down unexpectedly throughout the day – whether for maintenance, weather, refurbishment or some other reason – it is unusual for so many attractions to be closed at once – and shortly after the theme park opened for the day.

Several of Magic Kingdom's populate rides were listed as "temporarily closed" in the My Disney Experience app, including Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Haunted Mansion, and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Here is a list of attractions and rides that are currently closed, as of 11 a.m., via Disney's app:

Under The Sea - Journey of The Little Mermaid

Walt Disney World Railroad - Fantasyland

Walt Disney World Railroad - Frontierland

Walt Disney World Railroad - Main Street, U.S.A.

Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

The Hall of Presidents

Haunted Mansion

Jungle Cruise

The Magic Carpets of Aladdin

Pirates of the Caribbean

Swiss Family Treehouse

Country Bear Jamboree

Liberty Square Riverboat

Tom Sawyer Island

Magic Kingdom's hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to Disney's website.

This is a developing story.