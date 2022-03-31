MacKenzie Scott to donate $3.8B to charity, nonprofit featured in Community Champions makes list

A nonprofit group we had previously featured on Community Champions is getting a major financial boost.

Back in November 2021, FOX 11 featured the nonprofit A New Way of Life Reentry Project (ANWOL), which provides a home for women just getting out of prison.

Community Champions: A New Way of Life Reentry Project

Fast-forward to late March 2022, MacKenzie Scott – the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos – announced she will donate $3.8 billion to more than 400 nonprofits. ANWOL made Scott's list of organizations receiving the financial boost from the Seattle-based philanthropist.

Scott explained in her announcement posted on Medium that "Communities with a habit of removing obstacles for different subsets of people tend to get better for everyone."

ANWOL's Susan Burton founded homes for women who were recently incarcerated. Burton knows these women's stories well as she'd been incarcerated herself.

You can click here to learn more about A New Way of Life Reentry Project. Those interested in reading the rest of Scott's announcement can click here.

In Community Champions, FOX 11 showcases grant recipients being honored during Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. For more information on the Super Bowl LVI Legacy Program and the selected nonprofit organizations, click here.

