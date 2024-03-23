Sudden closure of luxury appliance store Pirch leaves SoCal customers frustrated, confused

Many Southern California customers are frustrated and confused to learn that they might not be receiving their expensive appliance orders, purchased through the luxury appliance store Pirch, when all locations suddenly closed this week.

"Are we getting our merchandise? Are we getting a refund?" asked one customer, Maribell Rodriguez.

Rodriguez told FOX 11 that she has yet to receive any answers from Pirch regarding her order since the company's abrupt closure Wednesday. She is in the middle of a home renovation and just took out a $20,000 loan to pay for the appliances.

"I really feel that the people up in the higher ups, CFO, directors, or whomever, they definitely knew what was coming," said Rodriguez. "Why they allowed their doors to be open for such a long time, knowing that they might have been in this circumstance is beyond me."

According to Pirch employees, they received an email one day before the closure, stating that the company is "pausing operations" and that no employees should be scheduled in distribution centers or showrooms.

Pirch issued the following statement when asked to comment on the situation:

"We take this situation very seriously and are working diligently to resolve it. We appreciate your patience while we work to find a path forward."

According to some employees, the company is allegedly planning to file for bankruptcy.