Love is Blind Season 6: Here’s how much the contestants reportedly make per Instagram post

Some of Love is Blind’s Season 6 contestants may have been put in situations that made them "uncomfy," but they are reportedly cashing in thanks to the popularity of the Netflix reality show.

Research conducted by NoDepositGuide looked at the season’s top ten highest earners and estimated how much they make per sponsored post on Instagram. As expected, there’s a correlation between followers and reported earnings.

Here’s a look at the findings:

1. Jessica Vestal

Instagram followers: 565,286

Estimated earnings per sponsored post: $2,373.18

2. Amber Desiree (AD)

Instagram followers: 239, 775

Estimated earnings per sponsored post: $1,006.63

3. Trevor Sova

Instagram followers: 201,541

Estimated earnings per sponsored post: $846.12

4. Chelsea Blackwell (not to be confused with Megan Fox)

Instagram followers: 177,695 Estimated earnings per sponsored post: $746

5. Brittany Mills

Instagram followers: 144,600

Estimated earnings per sponsored post: $607.06

6. Jimmy Presnell

Instagram followers: 135, 467

Estimated earnings per sponsored post: $568.72

7. Laura Dadisman

Instagram followers: 565,286

Estimated earnings per sponsored post: $2,373.18

8. Amy Tiffany

Instagram followers: 97,788

Estimated earnings per sponsored post: $411

9. Clay Gravesande

Instagram followers: 80,392

Estimated earnings per sponsored post: $377.50

10. Johnny McIntyre

Instagram followers: 76,185

Estimated earnings per sponsored post: $319.84

The season finale dropped on Netflix Wednesday and the reunion episode will be available for streaming beginning March 13.