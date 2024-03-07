Love is Blind Season 6: Here’s how much the contestants reportedly make per Instagram post
Some of Love is Blind’s Season 6 contestants may have been put in situations that made them "uncomfy," but they are reportedly cashing in thanks to the popularity of the Netflix reality show.
Research conducted by NoDepositGuide looked at the season’s top ten highest earners and estimated how much they make per sponsored post on Instagram. As expected, there’s a correlation between followers and reported earnings.
Here’s a look at the findings:
1. Jessica Vestal
- Instagram followers: 565,286
- Estimated earnings per sponsored post: $2,373.18
2. Amber Desiree (AD)
- Instagram followers: 239, 775
- Estimated earnings per sponsored post: $1,006.63
3. Trevor Sova
- Instagram followers: 201,541
- Estimated earnings per sponsored post: $846.12
4. Chelsea Blackwell (not to be confused with Megan Fox)
- Instagram followers: 177,695
- Estimated earnings per sponsored post: $746
5. Brittany Mills
- Instagram followers: 144,600
- Estimated earnings per sponsored post: $607.06
6. Jimmy Presnell
- Instagram followers: 135, 467
- Estimated earnings per sponsored post: $568.72
7. Laura Dadisman
- Instagram followers: 565,286
- Estimated earnings per sponsored post: $2,373.18
8. Amy Tiffany
- Instagram followers: 97,788
- Estimated earnings per sponsored post: $411
9. Clay Gravesande
- Instagram followers: 80,392
- Estimated earnings per sponsored post: $377.50
10. Johnny McIntyre
- Instagram followers: 76,185
- Estimated earnings per sponsored post: $319.84
The season finale dropped on Netflix Wednesday and the reunion episode will be available for streaming beginning March 13.