These Los Angeles ZIP codes have the most neighborhood complaints: study

A new study recently ranked several ZIP codes in downtown Los Angeles as home to some of the nation's most discordant neighborhoods.

That's according to a new study by MoverDB.com, which accessed 311 data for major U.S. cities to get the results. Zip codes with over 10,000 residents were ranked based on the number of complaints per 10,000 residents in the past year. Complaints ranged from noise to vandalism and everything in between.

In zip codes 90033, 90015 and 90029 - spanning a 5-mile stretch from East Hollywood to Skid Row - there are more than 5,000 complaints per 10,000 residents.

Here are the top 10 ZIP codes with the most complaints:

90033 (5,496) 90015 (5,283) 90029 (5,092) 90026 (4,656) 91601 (4,655) 90039 (4,173) 90921 (4,144) 90027 (4,107) 90037 (3,993) 90038 (3,916)

Meanwhile, the "calmest" neighborhoods located around Beverly Hills recorded fewer than 1,000 complaints per 10,000 people.

Here are the top 10 ZIP codes with the fewest complaints:

90069 (589) 90210 (617) 90230 (779) 90001 (824) 90247 (976) 90024 (1,000) 91340 (1,145) 90292 (1,213) 90063 (1,475) 90501 (1,668)

Nationwide, data showed Los Angeles ranked 21st in a list naming the cities with the most 311 complaints.

