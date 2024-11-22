Man gets shot, K9 and French bulldog get into fight during Los Angeles standoff

The Brief A man gets shot during a confrontation with police in Los Angeles' Eagle Rock neighborhood. A K9 lunges at the man during police standoff and a small dog jumps in to fight the police dog. An officer ends up kicking the French bulldog away from the K9 before placing the man into custody.



A confrontation between a man going through a mental health crisis and police ends with a man getting shot, then a K9 going after the man and a much smaller dog jumping in to intervene in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 5000 block of La Roda Avenue on Friday afternoon. LAPD said dispatched were warned that the man was on the verge of taking his own life.

The encounter between the man and the LAPD officers turned into a shooting and around 3 p.m., SkyFOX captured the moments where the suspect took a long time before surrendering to police.

The K9 started jumping on the suspect after the man – whose t-shirt was soaked in blood after surviving the shooting – refused to surrender to police. As the K9 lunged at the man, a French bulldog started fighting back at the police dog and a human officer at the scene walked over to the dog fight and kicked the French bulldog.

The man was eventually placed in police custody. Officials did not specify the man's conditions after being shot.

As of 4 p.m., November 22, it is unknown what prompted the shooting. The incident is being investigated as an officer-involved shooting.

Neither bystanders nor police officers were hurt in Friday's sequence of events.