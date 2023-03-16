Los Angeles Public Library celebrates 150-year anniversary

The Los Angeles Public Library is celebrating 150 years of serving LA with a host of special activities and programs.

"In an ever-changing world, I am so proud that the Library embraces that constant evolution of public needs, exponentially increasing our relevance and impact in serving the education, information and recreational interests of residents in the city," said City Librarian John F. Szabo. "Our history is wonderfully rich as is the public’s unwavering support of the library since its founding 150 years ago."

Some of the fun programs and activities include a Snapchat AR experience, Octavia Lab Open House and a special 150th "Anniversary Challenge."

Information about these upcoming events and more is available at lapl.org/150.