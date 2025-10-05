Protesters call for end of war in Gaza outside west LA's Israeli Consulate

On Saturday, pro-Palestinian protesters filled the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard Avenue and Granville outside the Israeli Consulate in West LA's Sawtelle neighborhood.

What we know:

Tuesday will mark two years since the war in Gaza began.



"People coming out here every week, every month for the last two years is what shows where the people stand. We know the people of the United States stand with the people of Gaza," said Nadia, an organizer from the Palestinian Youth Movement.



This weekend, Hamas showed signs it was open to releasing Israeli hostages but stopping short of fully agreeing to President Trump's proposed ceasefire agreement.

The president is urging Israel to stop bombing Gaza.



"We see people of all backgrounds here because we understand this is not a movement just for Palestinians and Arabs, it's a movement for all people against imperialism," said Nadia.

What's next:



The group vowed to keep showing up and protesting until a permanent ceasefire is reached.