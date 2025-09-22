Police chase suspect leads hour-long standoff in Los Feliz

The Brief A half-hour police chase across Los Angeles ends in a standoff. The suspect refused to get out of the car they were accused of stealing. As of 11 p.m., no arrests have been announced in the 2-hour standoff.



A driver wanted in a slow police chase across Los Angeles is leading officers on an hours-long standoff after refusing to get out of the car they were accused of stealing.

What we know:

SkyFOX was over the scene on Monday, September 22, as the suspect – inside a possibly-stolen gray car – led the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove (slowly) through parts of East Hollywood and Hollywood, before getting pinned into a residential area near Los Feliz.

Since getting pinned, the suspect has refused to surrender. As of 11 p.m., no arrests have been announced in the standoff.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say where the car may have been stolen from.