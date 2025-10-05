Expand / Collapse search

Possibly-armed suspect leads police chase across Los Angeles

By
Published  October 5, 2025 5:39pm PDT
Police Chases
FOX 11

LOS ANGELES - One person is in custody – but not before leading a dramatic police chase across Los Angeles.

What we know:

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect – believed to be armed – led the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove through parts of downtown Los Angeles, South Los Angeles and Westchester before circling back near downtown Los Angeles and then ditching the white Toyota sedan.

What we don't know:

LAPD immediately chased down the suspect and placed them into custody.

Possibly armed suspect leads police chase

Possibly armed suspect leads police chase

A suspect, believed to be armed, is leading LAPD on a police chase.

Officials believe the suspect is linked to an assault with deadly weapons case, but did not specify which incident.

Police ChasesCrime and Public SafetyLos Angeles