Police chase suspect ditches car in Boyle Heights

The search is on for the suspect who led a police chase across Los Angeles before ditching the car near Boyle Heights.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect, inside a gray or white sedan, led the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase on Thursday, January 15.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove through parts of downtown Los Angeles before ditching the car in Boyle Heights.

Officials did not say what the suspect was wanted for.

The police chase happened just mere minutes after law enforcement were in pursuit of a different driver. The unrelated chase also went through parts of downtown Los Angeles before ending with two people in handcuffs near the South Gate area.