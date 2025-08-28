LA police chase underway on 110 Freeway

The search is on for the suspect wanted in a South Los Angeles crime spree.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect led the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase.

At one point during the chase, the suspect crashed into another car, got out of the car they were in and then hopped into a Mercedes-Benz sedan.

Officials have not explicitly announced if the Mercedes-Benz driver who picked up the suspect was an accomplice.

Prior to the bizarre police chase turned getaway pursuit, the original driver was wanted for reckless driving and possible DUI.