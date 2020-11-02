Los Angeles photographer documenting impact COVID-19 has on main street America

During the pandemic, millions of Americans have lost their jobs, their normalcy, or worst yet a loved one. A local photographer is documenting the impact COVID-19 has had on main street America.

Photographer Jon Dragonette is calling his project "The Corner of COVID and Main Street.”

The goal is to show how the virus intersects our daily lives.

Jon's project got the attention of the Natural Museum of History. Once he is done with his photo series it will live forever in the museum’s archives.

He's hoping to document Americans all around the country.

If you want to help Jon fund his trip around America, click here.

