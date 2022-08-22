Los Angeles man standing near his parked car shot and killed in Long Beach

A man was shot and killed in Long Beach Sunday night, and police are trying to find the suspected shooter.

The shooting happened just before 11:45 p.m. Sunday when the Long Beach Police Department was called to the 6700 block of Harbor Avenue for reports of multiple gunshots. When officers arrived, they found 48-year-old Kacy Lloyd of Los Angeles had been shot in the torso. Long Beach fire officials determined Lloyd had died at the scene.

Investigators say that the suspected shooter approached Lloyd as he was standing near his parked vehicle on Harbor Avenue, and fired multiple rounds, before running away.

Police do not have a description of the shooter, nor a motive for the killing, but say that it may be gang related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Long Beach homicide detectives at 562-570-7244 or to submit an anonymous tip at 800-222-8477.