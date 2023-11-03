Do you know her? Los Angeles hospital seeks help identifying patient

article

Do you recognize her?

Los Angeles General Medical Center is seeking the public's help in identifying this patient.

She is an adult female approximately 90 years old, about 5'0'' in height and thin stature. She has gray hair and brown eyes.

The patient was found on Broadway in LA's Chinatown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dayanira Diaz with Los Angeles General Medical Center Department of Social Work, at 323-409-3377.