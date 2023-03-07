Pursuit crash: 6 injured after teens crash reported stolen vehicle in Central LA

Two 20-year-olds were rushed to the hospital in critical condition when a police pursuit came to an end in Los Angeles’ Harvard Heights neighborhood overnight.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of four teens in a vehicle that was reported stolen when it slammed into two other vehicles around 12:40 a.m. near the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Western Avenue.

Video from the scene shows LAPD officers with guns drawn as they took someone into custody.

Three teens, ages 14 and 15, and a 22-year-old woman were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, officials said.

No further information was immediately released.

