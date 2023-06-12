LA County guaranteed income program applications open June 20

Los Angeles County will soon begin taking applications again for its guaranteed income program, "Breathe."

200 people will receive guaranteed monthly checks of $1,000 for two years from the county.

"Breathe" aims "to provide LA County residents the chance to ‘breathe’ easier knowing they are more financially secure," according to the website.

The application period begins June 20 at 6 a.m. and ends July 3 at 11:59 p.m.

Applicants must be at least 21-years-old and must not have turned 24 before Sept. 1, 2023. You must have a household income at or below 100% of the area median income for a single-person household, and at or below 120% for a household of two or more persons.

Chosen applicants will receive the money via debit cards.

The "Breathe" program was first introduced last year as a pilot project in which 1,000 people were selected to receive $1,000 every month for three years.

City News Service contributed to this report.