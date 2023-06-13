Los Angeles' free lunch program for kids begins at city parks

Starting June 13, kids and teens can get free lunches all summer long at more than 100 parks in the City of Los Angeles.

The city's Summer Food Service Program aims to provide nutritious meals to students while on summer break, as many students have free lunch in cafeterias during the school year.

Meals are free for children and teens ages 1 through 18. Persons with disabilities 19 years and older can also participate as long as they are enrolled in a special school district program during the school year.

No application or proof of income is needed! Parents just need to bring their kids to one of the participating city of LA parks in their community.

All food is served on a first come-first serve basis.

The program, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is administered by the California Department of Education, runs through Aug. 4.

To find participating park locations and lunch times, visit their website, or call 818-346-2700, or text "Summer Meals" to 97779.



